Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Diabetes care in Donegal is in dire straits – Chair Donegal branch Diabetes Ireland

The Chair of the Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland says diabetes care in the county is in dire straits.

Paul Gillespie has told the Taoiseach in a letter sent to him today that resources at Letterkenny University Hospital have deteriorated to such a level that Type 1 diabetes patient care is now beyond critical with the situation deteriorating since meetings with Simon Harris in his role as Health Minister in 2017.

Mr Gillespie highlighted to Simon Harris the stark lack of resources available to patients in Donegal including three vacant endocrinologist posts and the fact that despite over 160 children needing care, a paediatric endocrinologist has never been in place at the hospital. He outlined how the paediatric endocrinologist in Mullingar was forced to take to the airwaves in a bid to obtain proper resources for less patients.

He says there is a lot of pain and suffering as a result:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday April 18th

18 April 2024
Derry Court
News, Top Stories

Derry man jailed for rape and indecent assault of child and cruelty to children

18 April 2024
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Limavady Road, Derry closed following crash

18 April 2024
Diabetes 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Diabetes care in Donegal is in dire straits – Chair Donegal branch Diabetes Ireland

18 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday April 18th

18 April 2024
Derry Court
News, Top Stories

Derry man jailed for rape and indecent assault of child and cruelty to children

18 April 2024
PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Limavady Road, Derry closed following crash

18 April 2024
Diabetes 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Diabetes care in Donegal is in dire straits – Chair Donegal branch Diabetes Ireland

18 April 2024
Coroners Court
News, Top Stories

Jury returns unlawful killing verdicts at Stardust Inquests

18 April 2024
Photo 1 Donegal tobacco and cigarettes seizure on 17.04.2024
News, Top Stories

Revenue seize cigarettes, tobacco and vehicle in Donegal

18 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube