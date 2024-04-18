Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dispute between Sinn Fein and Children’s Health Ireland over chemo cancellation figures

A war of words has broken out between Children’s Health Ireland and Sinn Fein over the number of chemotherapy appointments cancelled last year.

Sinn Fein claimed in the Dáil yesterday that 800 chemo sessions for children and young people were called off in 2023, but CHI says most of the cancellations were for ‘clinical reasons’ like a sick patient or the treatment no longer being needed.

The party’s health spokesperson David Cullinane is now querying why CHI would dispute its own figures, which it provided to the HSE.

