Finn Harps Launch New Stadium Fundraising Strategy

Finn Harps FC have launched fundraising strategy that will secure the club’s future and complete its long awaited move to the new stadium in Stranorlar. Working with our partners and stakeholders including the FAI, County Council, Department of Sport, Finn Park Trustees and main contractor we now have a clear path forward to recommence construction. The club has secured €5.8 million in external funding and is now launching various initiatives to deliver the stadium at €7.3 million.

The funding gap will be covered by a combination of donations including a limited number of stadium patrons donating at least €1500 each, fan organised events, a proposed move to an annual membership model, the sale of commercial and other assets related to the stadium and the eventual sale of Finn Park once the stadium is completed. The club has secured a tax exemption from revenue meaning donations of €250 or more attract a 45% top up from revenue. The club does not have a financial backer, but we are confident that by pulling together we can bridge the gap and bring this project to fruition. We are proudly community based and fan owned and are determined to deliver the modern, accessible, atmospheric stadium our fan base, visiting supporters and this region deserves.

As a club we are facing a major fork in the road- either we get this project over the line or we have little future as a senior club. We are asking our community, our diaspora and the wider football world to be part of history in helping us get the stadium built.

The membership model will be presented to current shareholders at a Special General Meeting on April 28th at 7pm in the Villa Rose Hotel. In the meantime, shareholders, 500 Club Members, season ticket holders, supporters and other stakeholders will be invited to review the detailed plan available on the club website and to take part in a survey to feed back questions and opinions to the club.

The urgency is very clear- Finn Park has various issues and cannot be upgraded to an acceptable level for licensing. Our external funding will remain static while costs continue to rise. It’s now or never if we are to preserve senior football in Donegal.

The number of young supporters coming to enjoy live football at Finn Park is increasing year on year and the Northwest continues to produce an outstanding pool of young men and women striving to play at senior level, to build careers in football and to represent their country on the field.

The Detailed Strategy is HERE

The club’s vision is HERE

Notice of the SGM on April 28th is HERE

Donation link: https://www.idonate.ie/forms/ HarpsStadiumDonation

Start your own fundraiser here: https://www.idonate.ie/cause/ finnharps

Become a New Stadium patron by donating at least €1,500, which if tax relief can be allocated to the club would yield over €2,100 per donation.

Join at https://www.idonate.ie/forms/ harpsstadiumpatron