Jet ski safety signs are repeatedly being removed from Glenburn Beach and Sweet Nellie’s beach in Inishowen.

Local Cllr Martin Farren says he is confused as to why people would do this on a continuous basis.

He says the signs were put in place to keep everyone safe, particularly children, from jet ski’s being launched too close to the shoreline.

Cllr Farren is now unsure on how to move forward with a long-term solution: