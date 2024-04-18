Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Jury returns unlawful killing verdicts at Stardust Inquests

The jury in the Stardust Inquests has found the victims of the fire were unlawfully killed.

It has found the fire broke out that night because of an electrical fault in the hotpress at the dispense bar in the nightclub.

The jury says some exit doors were locked, chained or obstructed, which impeded people from escaping the blaze.

48 young people lost their lives in the fire at the Dublin nightclub in 1981.

Loud cheers and applause rang out in the Dublin Coroner’s Court as the verdicts were delivered.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Coroners Court
News, Top Stories

Jury returns unlawful killing verdicts at Stardust Inquests

18 April 2024
Photo 1 Donegal tobacco and cigarettes seizure on 17.04.2024
News, Top Stories

Revenue seize cigarettes, tobacco and vehicle in Donegal

18 April 2024
Diabetes
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chair of Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland writes to Taoiseach raising safety concerns

18 April 2024
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating afternoon assault in Castlefinn

18 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Coroners Court
News, Top Stories

Jury returns unlawful killing verdicts at Stardust Inquests

18 April 2024
Photo 1 Donegal tobacco and cigarettes seizure on 17.04.2024
News, Top Stories

Revenue seize cigarettes, tobacco and vehicle in Donegal

18 April 2024
Diabetes
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chair of Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland writes to Taoiseach raising safety concerns

18 April 2024
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating afternoon assault in Castlefinn

18 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 April 2024
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Social Protection Minister encourages attendance at cross border job fair in Letterkenny

18 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube