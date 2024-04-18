Jury returns unlawful killing verdicts at Stardust Inquests

The jury in the Stardust Inquests has found the victims of the fire were unlawfully killed.

It has found the fire broke out that night because of an electrical fault in the hotpress at the dispense bar in the nightclub.

The jury says some exit doors were locked, chained or obstructed, which impeded people from escaping the blaze.

48 young people lost their lives in the fire at the Dublin nightclub in 1981.

Loud cheers and applause rang out in the Dublin Coroner’s Court as the verdicts were delivered.