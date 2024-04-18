Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Kelly back on the WRC trail at this weekend’s Rally Croatia

Frosses native Eamonn Kelly.

Eamonn Kelly returns to the WRC scene this weekend at Rally Croatia, an event where he won the Junior element last year.

The Donegal man and Conor Mohan prepared for the event by contesting the Quattro River Rally in Karlovac, very close to this weekend’s Rally Croatia route.

Kelly and co-driver Conor Mohan were one of four JWRC contenders to enter the Quattro River Rally which used roads very similar to Rally Croatia and three of the 12 stages will be used in the WRC event – albeit in reverse.

The Irish crew finished ninth overall and fifth in class after their hired Ford Fiesta Rally3 suffered intercooler issues on Saturday.

In February, the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver got his second season of the Junior World Rally Championship off to a perfect start by taking third place in Rally Sweden.

The result matched his Acropolis Rally Greece performance last September and sets him up nicely for round two in Croatia this weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lyra mckee photo (3)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five years since murder of Lyra McKee

18 April 2024
sweet nellies beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Jet ski safety signs repeatedly removed from Inishowen beaches

18 April 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Derry teenager released on bail

18 April 2024
children health Ireland
News, Top Stories

Dispute between Sinn Fein and Children’s Health Ireland over chemo cancellation figures

18 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

lyra mckee photo (3)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five years since murder of Lyra McKee

18 April 2024
sweet nellies beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Jet ski safety signs repeatedly removed from Inishowen beaches

18 April 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Derry teenager released on bail

18 April 2024
children health Ireland
News, Top Stories

Dispute between Sinn Fein and Children’s Health Ireland over chemo cancellation figures

18 April 2024
John Waters Photo
News, Top Stories

John Waters to contest the European elections

18 April 2024
computer doctor
News, Top Stories

Deputy Harkin calls on Government to better cancer care in Northwest

18 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube