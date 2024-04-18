Kelly back on the WRC trail at this weekend’s Rally Croatia

Eamonn Kelly returns to the WRC scene this weekend at Rally Croatia, an event where he won the Junior element last year.

The Donegal man and Conor Mohan prepared for the event by contesting the Quattro River Rally in Karlovac, very close to this weekend’s Rally Croatia route.

Kelly and co-driver Conor Mohan were one of four JWRC contenders to enter the Quattro River Rally which used roads very similar to Rally Croatia and three of the 12 stages will be used in the WRC event – albeit in reverse.

The Irish crew finished ninth overall and fifth in class after their hired Ford Fiesta Rally3 suffered intercooler issues on Saturday.

In February, the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver got his second season of the Junior World Rally Championship off to a perfect start by taking third place in Rally Sweden.

The result matched his Acropolis Rally Greece performance last September and sets him up nicely for round two in Croatia this weekend.