Midland North West candidate believes general election is on the horizon

North West Candidate for the upcoming European elections, Ciaran Mullooly is visiting Killybegs today to discuss the on going quotas issue faced by the fishing industry.

Mr Mullooly says he came on invitation from the KFO to learn more about the obstacles faced by the coastal community.

He says there is a void in representation at a European level for the fishing sector, and that he hopes if he is elected, it is a role he can fulfil along side a new Irish government.

When asked if he believes anything can be done by the newly elected MEPs before the General Election due to take place next year, Mr Mullooly responded by saying the gap between the two will be shorter than anticipated:

