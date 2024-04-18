Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Donegal musician Rory Gallagher runs a bar in Lanzarote and discusses ongoing protests by locals on the Canary Islands  – they are concerned over mass tourism. We hear what needs to be done to address an 18% fall in taxis in Donegal and we hear of a fundraiser at Scoil Chróine in Dungloe for better play facilities for students:

Your Voice, Your Community focusses on the work of Donegal ETC. We also talk to defective concrete victim Brian Kelly and his frustration with the redress scheme:

Senator Pauline O’Reilly discusses a commitment from the Health Minister  to have Cold Cap Therapy available to all patients undergoing cancer treatment in Irish hospitals including LUH and GUH. We hear of the Inishowen Jobs Fare taking place in Buncrana this Saturday, caller Sally explains how Cold Cap Therapy stopped her losing her hair during cancer treatment and listener Hugh’s home was damaged by fire but the insurance company is refusing to pay out:

