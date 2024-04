A remembrance service will be held later this month in Letterkenny for families who have experienced the loss of a baby or child.

Ahead of the service, Letterkenny University Hospital will hold a tidy up of the Little Angels burial ground in Leck cemetery on Thursday, April 25th to remove old flowers and broken items.

The Non-demoninational remembrance service will be held on Sunday April 28th at 4pm in Conwal Parish Church.