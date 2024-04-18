Ruaidhri Higgins looks ahead to clash with Shamrock Rovers

Derry City will host Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell tomorrow evening (Friday).

City currently sit in 2nd position but know that a defeat will see the Dubliners leapfrog them in the table.

The sides last met at the beginning of March and drew 2-2 after a whirlwind second half saw Rovers snatch a point thanks to a Markus Poom equaliser in stoppage time.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins and in-form midfielder Will Patching spoke to the press ahead of the contest which kicks off at 7:45pm tomorrow evening…