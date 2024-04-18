Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ruaidhri Higgins looks ahead to clash with Shamrock Rovers

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City will host Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell tomorrow evening (Friday).

City currently sit in 2nd position but know that a defeat will see the Dubliners leapfrog them in the table.

The sides last met at the beginning of March and drew 2-2 after a whirlwind second half saw Rovers snatch a point thanks to a Markus Poom equaliser in stoppage time.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins and in-form midfielder Will Patching spoke to the press ahead of the contest which kicks off at 7:45pm tomorrow evening…

lyra mckee photo (3)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five years since murder of Lyra McKee

18 April 2024
sweet nellies beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Jet ski safety signs repeatedly removed from Inishowen beaches

18 April 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Derry teenager released on bail

18 April 2024
children health Ireland
News, Top Stories

Dispute between Sinn Fein and Children’s Health Ireland over chemo cancellation figures

18 April 2024
Advertisement

