Social Protection Minister encourages attendance at cross border job fair in Letterkenny

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphries is encouraging employers and jobseekers to connect at the North West Cross Border Jobs Expo in Letterkenny next week.

The recruitment fair is taking place on Wednesday at the Radisson Blu Hotel from 10am until 3pm and is open to people at every stage of their career.

The event will showcase jobs and training options available in the north-west cross border region.

The initiative was organised in collaboration between the Department of Social Protection, the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland and the Cross-Border Partnership for Employment.

More information

Minister Humphreys encourages employers and jobseekers to connect at the North West Cross Border Jobs Expo, Letterkenny

North West Cross Border Recruitment Fair, Letterkenny,24th

Employers from across North West Cross Border region actively recruiting.

Recruitment drive is a collaboration between the Department of Social

Protection, Ireland and the Department for Communities, Northern Ireland.

Thursday 18 April 2024

The Department of Social Protection, in collaboration with the Department for Communities, Northern Ireland and the Cross-Border Partnership for Employment Services, is inviting employers and jobseekers to connect at the North West Cross Border Recruitment Fair. The event will take place in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal on the 24th April 2024 from 10am – 3pm.

The recruitment fair will showcase jobs and training options available in the north-west cross border region bringing together jobseekers, employers, and those interested in training options on offer.

Commenting on the forthcoming event, Minister Humphreys encouraged all those seeking a career or looking for new employees to attend the event and to engage with the Cross Border Partnership Employment Services for ongoing support and advice.

The recruitment event is open to all those seeking job opportunities whether they are commencing their careers or are experienced professionals or are seeking a career change. Jobseekers are encouraged to take advantage of the chance to meet face-to-face with hiring managers, submit their CV’s, and learn about wealth of career opportunities across various industries. Attendees can also have their CVs reviewed at the one-to-one CV clinics being held at the event.

Employers attending include Circet, Houston Engineering, Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Cherrymore Kitchens, EBS Building Society and Boyle Construction.

Employers looking to meet with potential new employees can find out more about participating by contacting dec.martin@welfare.ie or visiting www.cbpes.com. Jobseekers are encouraged to register to attend the event through Eventbrite.ie The event is free to both employers and jobseekers.

The initiative reflects the collaboration between the two departments, through the Cross Border Partnership for Employment Service, and their shared commitment to support job mobility in the border counties.

Exhibitors in attendance