This week on The Score, Former Harps Captain Declan Boyle looks ahead the League of Ireland First Division clash of Finn Harps and Cobh Ramblers plus Derry’s City’s double weekend of games with Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic, while on the Gaelic Games front, there is the small matter of Derry versus Donegal in the Ulster Championship, 2012 All Ireland winner Eamon McGee looks ahead to most anticipated game of the year.