Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit are appealing to road users to make responsible decisions after making two arrests in the early hours of this morning.

The first driver was caught travelling at 156KPH in a 100KPH zone.

A second motorist who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis was also arrested.

Gardaí are reminding the public that making the decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have devastating consequences and that speed kills.