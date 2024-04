Finn Harps have been beaten 2-0 by Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at St.Colman’s Park in Cork this evening.

First half goals from Matthew McKevitt and David Bosnjak had Ramblers firmly in control at the break.

For the 2nd week in a row, Harps improved in the 2nd half but just couldn’t find their way back into the game.

The result means Harps have slipped to third in the table after UCD won in Wexford.

Aidan McNelis gave us his full time report in Cobh…