Bloody Sunday families ‘disappointed’ over no perjury prosecution for former soldiers

The families of the victims of Bloody Sunday say they are disappointed and perplexed by the decision not to prosecute any former soldier for perjury in relation to the events of January 30th 1972.

The PPS announced today that fifteen former soldiers who were investigated for providing false evidence in relation to Bloody Sunday will not face any charges.

The Bloody Sunday families have been informed today that there will be no perjury prosecutions against any former soldier.

In a statement, solicitor Ciaran Shields of Madden & Finucane says the Bloody Sunday families are very disappointed but will not be fooled by the PPS’ decision.

He says anyone who closely observed the evidence given at the Bloody Sunday Inquiry will know that members former soldiers perverted the course of justice by concealing the criminal behaviour of their colleagues ensuring they would evade prosecution for their crimes.

John Kelly, whose 17 years old brother Michael was murdered on Bloody Sunday says on behalf of the Bloody Sunday families and wounded that they consider that today’s ruling by the PPS is an affront to the rule of law and a continuation of the injustice that was perpetrated on Bloody Sunday.