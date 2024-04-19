Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Bloody Sunday families ‘disappointed’ over no perjury prosecution for former soldiers

The families of the victims of Bloody Sunday say they are disappointed and perplexed by the decision not to prosecute any former soldier for perjury in relation to the events of January 30th 1972.

The PPS announced today that fifteen former soldiers who were investigated for providing false evidence in relation to Bloody Sunday will not face any charges.

The Bloody Sunday families have been informed today that there will be no perjury prosecutions against any former soldier.

In a statement, solicitor Ciaran Shields of Madden & Finucane says the Bloody Sunday families are very disappointed but will not be fooled by the PPS’ decision.

He says anyone who closely observed the evidence given at the Bloody Sunday Inquiry will know that members former soldiers perverted the course of justice by concealing the criminal behaviour of their colleagues ensuring they would evade prosecution for their crimes.

John Kelly, whose 17 years old brother Michael was murdered on Bloody Sunday says on behalf of the Bloody Sunday families and wounded that they consider that today’s ruling by the PPS is an affront to the rule of law and a continuation of the injustice that was perpetrated on Bloody Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

436495887_454854943718860_4505754049700067131_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gaelscoil na Daróige recieves statutory status

19 April 2024
unnamed (16)
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai out in force on National Slow Down Day

19 April 2024
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Bloody Sunday families ‘disappointed’ over no perjury prosecution for former soldiers

19 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

436495887_454854943718860_4505754049700067131_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gaelscoil na Daróige recieves statutory status

19 April 2024
unnamed (16)
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai out in force on National Slow Down Day

19 April 2024
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Bloody Sunday families ‘disappointed’ over no perjury prosecution for former soldiers

19 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 April 2024
slow down
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal driver caught speeding at 132KPH on National Slow Day

19 April 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Woman in 70s died in hospital following Limavady crash yesterday

19 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube