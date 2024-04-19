Darren Murphy: “We didn’t deserve anything from the game”

Finn Harps have lost back-to-back games in the SSE Airtricity League First Division after going down 2-0 to Cobh at St. Colman’s Park this evening.

Two first half goals from the home side left Harps with an uphill battle in the second period. The Ballybofey side struggled to get any rhythm in the game and manager Darren Murphy admits they didn’t deserve to get anything from it.

Finn Harps’ next fixture will see them host leaders Cork City next Friday.

Murphy spoke to Aidan McNelis after full time in Cobh to give us his thoughts…