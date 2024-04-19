Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City beaten at home by Shamrock Rovers

Derry City have been beaten 3-1 by Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Richie Towell will still be wondering how he didn’t open the scoring for the Dubliners after 20 minutes as he saw his close range strike somehow diverted out for a corner. Neither side could break the deadlock before the interval.

Aaron Greene struck twice either side of the hour-mark to put Rovers in control and a third from Richie Towell on 69 minutes put the game to bed. Patrick Hoban netted late on but the damage was already done and the Dublin side ran out comfortable winners in the end.

The result leaves Derry in 4th spot having started the evening in 2nd position. The Candy Stripes will be looking to bounce back on Monday as they welcome St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Martin Holmes was on hand to give us his full time report from the Brandywell…

