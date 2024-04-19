Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal driver caught speeding at 132KPH on National Slow Day

A driver in Donegal has been recorded doing 132 kilometres per hour in a 100 zone this National Slow Day.

There’ll be a high visibility of Gardaí monitoring speed enforcement on roads across the country until seven o’clock tomorrow morning.

Gardaí also detected a motorist this morning doing 109 in an 80 zone in Mayo, and another driving at 95 in an 80 zone in Westmeath.

Joan Swift from the ‘Love 30’ campaign says a 30 kilometre per hour speed limit in built up areas brings about a calmer environment:

