Donegal Gardai out in force on National Slow Down Day

Gardai in Donegal are out in force today on National Slow Down Day.

A motorist was caught speeding near a primary school in the Burnfoot area this morning while two other drivers were detected travelling in excess of an 80KPH zone in Carndonagh.

The Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit meanwhile, stopped three drivers speeding in a 100KPH speed zone.

Elsewhere, in the Stranorlar area, a driver was detected speeding in the Teevickmoy area.

Gardai are appealing to motorists to support them in their bid to keep people safe on the roads by slowing down and driving safely.