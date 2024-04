The nursery at Gaelscoil na Daróige has been granted statutory status, meaning it will now operate like other nurseries in Derry rather than having to constantly seek funding from year to reat.

Sinn Fein MLA Padraig Delargy has welcomed the news, noting the services growth in recent years.

He says while there is still a long way to go, its a positive day for Irish Medium Education in Derry: