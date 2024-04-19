McHugh & McBrearty return for Donegal’s battle with Derry

The Donegal panel has been announced for Saturday’s Ulster Championship quarter final with Derry at Celtic Park.

Manager Jim McGuinness has made four changes to his first 15 with Ryan McHugh, Odhran Doherty, Daire O’Baoil and Captain Patrick McBrearty all named to started.

Jason McGee and Kevin McGettigan who started the league final win over Armagh are among the substitutes.

Brendan McCole is also in the match day 26 but there’s no place for Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Caolan McColgan or Luke McGlynn who is expected to lead the line for the Donegal U20 against Derry next Wednesday.

Derry meanwhile have named an unchanged team for Saturday’s showdown. Mickey Harte is sticking with the same starting line that went on to win the Division 1 league title.

Steelstown’s Diarmuid Baker is set to make a first championship start while Gareth McKinless, who was forced off in the win over Dublin has named on the bench.

Donegal:

Shaun Patton;

Mark Curran, Ciarán Moore, Peadar Mogan,;

Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle, Shane O’Donnell ;

Ciarán Thompson, Michael Langan;

Odhrán Doherty, Niall O’Donnell, Dáire O’Baoil;

Patrick McBrearty (c), Oisín Gallen, Aaron Doherty.

Subs: Gavin Mulreany , Kevin McGettigan, Stephen McMenamin, Hugh McFadden, Domhnall Mac Giolla Bhríde, Jeaic MacCeallabhuí, Brendan McCole, Jamie Brennan, Jason McGee, John Ross Molloy, Charles McGuinness

Derry: Odhrán Lynch;

Conor McCluskey, Chrissy McKaigue, Diarmuid Baker;

Conor Doherty, Eoin McEvoy, Paudi McGrogan;

Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers;

Ethan Doherty, Ciaran McFaul, Paul Cassidy,

Niall Loughlin, Shane McGuigan Lachlan Murray.

Subs: Ryan Scullion, Emmett Bradley, Declan Cassidy, Matthew Downey, Shea Downey, Donncha Gilmore, Conleth McGuckian, Gareth McKinless, Eunan Mulholland, Mark Doherty, Niall Toner.