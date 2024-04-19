Minster Butler to meet with Carndonagh Day Care Services Campaign next week

A meeting has been secured between the Minister of State at the Department of Health and a campaign group in a bid to see the re-establishment of day services in Carndonagh.

Tony Doherty of the Restoration of Carndonagh Day Care Services Campaign says older people are missing out on vital social interactions as well as low level medical interventions.

The service closed in during the pandemic, with hopes dashed consistently that it would be re-opened.

Mr. Doherty told Greg Hughes says as a result older people and their carers are suffering: