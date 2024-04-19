Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over €125,000 Drugs Seizured and 2 Men Arrested in Donegal

Gardaí have seized over €125,000 in combined drugs and arrested two men following searches in Donegal on Thursday.

An estimated €116,000 worth of cannabis herb and €10,000 of suspected ‘magic’ mushrooms was seized by Gardaí attached to the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit following searches at two properties within the Milford District.

Two men (50s, 40s) were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. They have since been released. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

