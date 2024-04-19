Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is journalist Kathy Donaghey, Michael White and Brendan Byrne. Topics include the Stardust verdict, the power of certain civil servants and Minister McEntee’s snub of the GRA conference:

We get an update on the campaign to have day services returned to Carndonagh Community Hospital and Oisin Kelly is in to previews Derry V Donegal:

Michael and Fionnuala are in for ‘That’s Entertainment’: