A Strabane motorist has had their van seized after it was detected for not having insurance or an MoT.

This occurred at around 7:40pm Wednesday, a busy day for Derry and Strabane PSNI.

In the Waterside area, the District Support Team officers conducted a search which led to a man being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A controlled drug.

He has since been released on bail, pending further police enquiries.