Ruaidhri Higgins reacts as Derry’s wavering form continues

Derry City have now only won 1 game out of the last 6 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division after losing 3-1 to Shamrock Rovers at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

It’s a run that has seen Ruaidhri Higgins’ side slip to 4th in the table after a promising start to the season early on.

Defeats to Bohemians, Galway United and Shamrock Rovers have left portions of the Derry fanbase feeling somewhat disgruntled, as boos were heard at full time this evening.

Higgins spoke to the press after the game to address his team’s current form…