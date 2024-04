Donegal have beaten Mayo by 21 points to 14 in their Nickey Rackard Cup clash at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny this afternoon.

A big second half display from the Tir Chonaill men proved to be the difference after going in level at half time.

Donegal have now won 2 games from 2 in the competition and will face Monaghan next weekend in Round 3.

Ryan Ferry gave us his full-time report from O’Donnell Park…