Brilliant Donegal blow Derry away to reach Ulster Semi Final

Donegal have beaten Derry by 4-11 to 0-17 in the Ulster Senior Championship Quarter Final at Celtic Park this evening.

Derry started the game on top but Donegal soon settled and a Daire O’Baoil goal mid-way through the first half gave Jim McGuinness’ men the confidence to push on.

Donegal would have been slightly disappointed not to have been further ahead at half-time as they led by just a single point at the break.

A second goal for Daire O’Baoil, a penalty from Oisin Gallen and another goal from Jamie Brennan put the game beyond Derry as Jim McGuinness saw his side run out comfortable winners in the end.

Donegal will now play Cavan or Tyrone in an Ulster Semi Final next weekend.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Martin McHugh gave us their thoughts at full time in Celtic Park…