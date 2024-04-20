Ciaran Thompson and Jason McGee react to Donegal’s emphatic win over Derry

Donegal have beaten Derry 4-11 to 0-17 in this evening’s Ulster Senior Championship Quarter Final clash at Celtic Park.

A Daire O’Baoil goal was the big score of the first half as Jim McGuinness’ men went in at the break 1 point to the good after a promising opening 35 minutes.

What followed in the second half was a dominant display from a side that had full belief that they could go into the lion’s den and cause an upset. O’Baoil hit the net again and that was followed by an Oisin Gallen penalty. Jamie Brennan then sealed the win with Donegal’s fourth goal of the contest.

The Tir Chonaill men were good value for their 6-point win. Ciaran Thompson spoke to Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly after the full time whistle at Celtic Park…

Jason McGee gave his thoughts to Brendan Devenney after the win…

Donegal now progress to play either Cavan or Tyrone in an Ulster Semi Final next weekend.