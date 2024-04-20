Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Ciaran Thompson and Jason McGee react to Donegal’s emphatic win over Derry

Donegal fans on the pitch at Celtic Park after the final whistle

Donegal have beaten Derry 4-11 to 0-17 in this evening’s Ulster Senior Championship Quarter Final clash at Celtic Park.

A Daire O’Baoil goal was the big score of the first half as Jim McGuinness’ men went in at the break 1 point to the good after a promising opening 35 minutes.

What followed in the second half was a dominant display from a side that had full belief that they could go into the lion’s den and cause an upset. O’Baoil hit the net again and that was followed by an Oisin Gallen penalty. Jamie Brennan then sealed the win with Donegal’s fourth goal of the contest.

The Tir Chonaill men were good value for their 6-point win. Ciaran Thompson spoke to Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly after the full time whistle at Celtic Park…

 

Jason McGee gave his thoughts to Brendan Devenney after the win…

 

Donegal now progress to play either Cavan or Tyrone in an Ulster Semi Final next weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

Over 750 motorists caught speeding during National Slow Down Day

20 April 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thousands without water in South Inishowen

20 April 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police attacked Derry after disorder broke out following football match

20 April 2024
Simon Harris
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet with Stardust families today

20 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

Over 750 motorists caught speeding during National Slow Down Day

20 April 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thousands without water in South Inishowen

20 April 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police attacked Derry after disorder broke out following football match

20 April 2024
Simon Harris
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet with Stardust families today

20 April 2024
house building
News, Top Stories

Record number of home commencements in Donegal in Q1 of 2024

20 April 2024
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal Deputy tells Dail there’s not enough Gardai on the ground implementing the rules of the road

20 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube