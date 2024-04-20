Colm McFadden: “Not many people gave us a chance”

Donegal selector Colm McFadden was over the moon with the result at Celtic Park this evening as Donegal stunned Derry in the Ulster Senior Championship Quarter Final.

Two goals from Daire O’Baoil, a penalty from Oisin Gallen and a late Jamie Brennan strike were the difference as Jim McGuinness’ side ran out 4-11 to 0-17 winners.

It’s a result that will send shockwaves around the country as Donegal were heavy underdogs going into the clash.

Selector McFadden says the squad were acutely aware that very few people were giving the Tir Chonaill men a chance heading into today’s showdown with the Division 1 Champions.

He spoke to Highland Radio’s Brendan Devenney after the game in Derry…