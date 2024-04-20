Confusion over Letterkenny road name

There’s been some confusion in Letterkenny over the name of a road.

It’s emerged the ‘Old Glencar Road’ has been referred to as ‘Grange Road’ on Google maps for a number of years however, in recent times the route has been appearing on official documents as the latter also.

Donegal County Council has agreed to contact Google seeking the name of the road is reverted to it’s original name.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says residents in the area have been worried that the ‘Old Glencar Road’ would disappear entirely: