McGuinness already looking ahead to “huge game” next weekend

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness (Photo: Official Donegal GAA)

Jim McGuinness has given Donegal GAA yet another glorious day as he masterminded his side’s 4-11 to 0-17 victory over a highly-fancied Derry team at Celtic Park this evening.

Derry went into the contest as the newly crowned NFL Division 1 Champions after overcoming Dublin at Croke Park 3 weeks ago and were widely regarded as the “in-form” team in the country.

Cue Jim McGuinness.

The Glenties man spoke to Highland Radio’s Brendan Devenney after this evening’s game. His attention was already turning towards an Ulster Semi Final against either Cavan or Tyrone next weekend…

Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

Over 750 motorists caught speeding during National Slow Down Day

20 April 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thousands without water in South Inishowen

20 April 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Police attacked Derry after disorder broke out following football match

20 April 2024
Simon Harris
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach to meet with Stardust families today

20 April 2024
