McGuinness already looking ahead to “huge game” next weekend

Jim McGuinness has given Donegal GAA yet another glorious day as he masterminded his side’s 4-11 to 0-17 victory over a highly-fancied Derry team at Celtic Park this evening.

Derry went into the contest as the newly crowned NFL Division 1 Champions after overcoming Dublin at Croke Park 3 weeks ago and were widely regarded as the “in-form” team in the country.

Cue Jim McGuinness.

The Glenties man spoke to Highland Radio’s Brendan Devenney after this evening’s game. His attention was already turning towards an Ulster Semi Final against either Cavan or Tyrone next weekend…