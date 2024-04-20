Mickey Harte reacts to Derry’s defeat to Donegal

NFL Division 1 Champions Derry were beaten by a determined Donegal side in this evening’s Ulster Championship Quarter Final clash at Celtic Park.

Despite a good start, Mickey Harte’s Derry side were second-best for the majority of the contest and the Tyrone man says there is no doubt Donegal were sharper overall and deserved to win the game.

2 goals from Daire O’Baoil, a penalty from Oisin Gallen and a late Jamie Brennan strike sent Donegal on their way to a well-deserved 4-11 to 0-17 victory.

After the game, Michael McMullan caught up with Mickey Harte to discuss what went wrong…