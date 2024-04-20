Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 750 motorists caught speeding during National Slow Down Day

Over 750 motorists were caught speeding during National Slow Down Day.

Gardai were out in force along with GoSafe between 7am yesterday and 7am this morning.

Quite a number of notable detections were made in Donegal including a driver speeding close to a primary school near Burnfoot.

A motorist was arrested last night by the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cocaine. They were initially stopped for a speeding offence.

Meanwhile, Gardai from Carndonagh seized a car after they detected it had no tax, insurance or NCT and had two bald tyres. It subsequently emerged that the learner driver behind the wheel had no L plates on display.

