Police attacked Derry after disorder broke out following football match

Police in Derry came under attack yesterday evening while dealing with disorder in the Lone Moor Road area following a football match.

When responding to the incident, masonry was thrown at police and while there are no reports of any injuries a large group of young people were involved in causing damage to a number of police vehicles.

Police say footage obtained by their evidence gathering team will form part of the investigation.

They’re appealing to anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.