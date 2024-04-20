South Donegal Deputy tells Dail there’s not enough Gardai on the ground implementing the rules of the road

A South Donegal Deputy has told the Dail that there are simply not enough Gardai on the ground implementing the rules of the road.

Deputy Martin Kenny, Sinn Fein’s Transport Spokesperson during statements in the Dail on road safety this week said Roads Policing Units across the country are understaffed.

He says a number of factors need to be taken into consideration when aiming to improve road safety including; driving under the influence, the emphasis placed on GoSafe vans, driving test delays and the training of motorists.

Deputy Kenny says the resources aren’t available to deter drivers on the roads: