Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

South Donegal Deputy tells Dail there’s not enough Gardai on the ground implementing the rules of the road

A South Donegal Deputy has told the Dail that there are simply not enough Gardai on the ground implementing the rules of the road.

Deputy Martin Kenny, Sinn Fein’s Transport Spokesperson during statements in the Dail on road safety this week said Roads Policing Units across the country are understaffed.

He says a number of factors need to be taken into consideration when aiming to improve road safety including; driving under the influence, the emphasis placed on GoSafe vans, driving test delays and the training of motorists.

Deputy Kenny says the resources aren’t available to deter drivers on the roads:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal Deputy tells Dail there’s not enough Gardai on the ground implementing the rules of the road

20 April 2024
Google Maps
News, Audio, Top Stories

Confusion over Letterkenny road name

20 April 2024
Donegal Seizure 18th April 2024
News, Top Stories

Over €125,000 Drugs Seizured and 2 Men Arrested in Donegal

19 April 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday April 19th

19 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

South Donegal Deputy tells Dail there’s not enough Gardai on the ground implementing the rules of the road

20 April 2024
Google Maps
News, Audio, Top Stories

Confusion over Letterkenny road name

20 April 2024
Donegal Seizure 18th April 2024
News, Top Stories

Over €125,000 Drugs Seizured and 2 Men Arrested in Donegal

19 April 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday April 19th

19 April 2024
Mica House 5
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue working with Housing Minister on upfront cost issue for defective block homeowners

19 April 2024
436495887_454854943718860_4505754049700067131_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gaelscoil na Daróige recieves statutory status

19 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube