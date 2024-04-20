Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach to meet with Stardust families today

The Taoiseach is set to meet today with the families of the Stardust Inquest.

Simon Harris will seek to address the Dail on Tuesday to discuss the case.

43 years on from the night 48 people lost their lives at the Stardust Nightclub, their loved ones found some solace.

After a year long inquiry, the jury reached a verdict of unlawful killing in the case of all 48 victims, on Valentine’s Night 1981.

Today the families will meet with Taoiseach Simon Harris with a view to getting a State apology on behalf of those whom they’ve lost.

The government will seek time to make statements on the matter in the Dáil on Tuesday.

Mr Harris is yet to confirm if he will be able to make an apology at that time, but may clarify that after meeting the families this morning.

