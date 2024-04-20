Thousands without water in South Inishowen

Thousands of properties are without water in South Inishowen today.

The trunk main from the Eddie Fullerton Dam burst at around 2am this morning. A second burst later this morning has exacerbated the issue.

Uisce Eireann crews are on the ground working to restore water supply to the homes and businesses impacted. They have estimated that works will be complete by 6pm this evening.

Councillor Jack Murray says while some investment has been made to improve water infrastructure in the area, much more is needed: