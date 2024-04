Cockhill Celtic have beaten Greencastle United 2-0 in the Inishowen Football League Premier Division this afternoon.

The result means Cockhill have been crowned champions and remarkably still have a 100% record in the division this season.

A first-half goal from Lee McColgan had Gavin Cullen’s men in control at the break, and a strike on the hour-mark from Corey McBride made sure of the win.

Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore was in Greencastle and reported live at full-time…