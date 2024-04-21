Fine Gael benefitting from slight ‘Simon-surge’ according to latest poll

Fine Gael has benefitted from a slight ‘Simon-surge’ in the latest poll.

The party is up 3 points to 20% since Simon Harris took over as leader.

However, the Opinions poll in today’s Sunday Times shows Sinn Féin is still the most popular party in the country with 27% support, up one point since March.

Fianna Fáil is unchanged on 16% – while the Greens are up one to 6%.

Hugh O’Connell, The Sunday Times’ Political Editor, says they also asked voters if they’re more likely to support Fine Gael under its new leadership: