Gavin Cullen reacts to Cockhill’s Premier Division title win

Cockhill Celtic are Inishowen Football League Premier Division Champions following their 2-0 victory in Greencastle this afternoon.

Goals from Lee McColgan and Corey McBride ensured a win today but Cockhill entered the contest knowing a point would be enough to win the title.

It’s now 15 wins from 15 games in the league this season and manager Gavin Cullen is aiming for the perfect season.

Cullen spoke to Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore after the game and remarked on his side’s incredible win record and goal-difference…