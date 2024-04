Safety experts are warning people to be water-safety aware near beaches, lakes or rivers – amid the promise of warm, sunny weather over the next few days.

It follows the deaths of a man and a young boy in two separate drownings here and abroad in the past 24 hours.

A 7-year-old child died in a tragic accident at a swimming pool, in County Clare – and a 52-year-old Irish man died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the Algarve in Portugal