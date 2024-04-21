Planning permission granted for major extension of Buncrana school

Planning permission for a major extension to Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana has been granted.

The proposed two-storey 2,023 square-metre development will include two mainstream classrooms, three special education training rooms, three science labs, a science prep area, a home economics room, a design and communications and graphics room, and four special education needs bases.

Welcoming the granting of planning permission, Minister Charlie McConalogue says the extension is very much needed and will be of major benefit to the staff, students and school community.