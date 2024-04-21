Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tyrone to face Donegal in next Sunday’s Ulster Semi Final

Photo: Tyrone GAA Twitter

Tyrone have beaten Cavan 1-23 to 3-16 after extra time in the Ulster Senior Championship Quarter-Final at Breffni Park this evening.

Cavan scored 2 second half goals to force extra time.

Darragh Canavan scored 7 points and Liam Gray, who was making his championship debut and his first appearance of any kind this season, got the goal for the Red Hand county.

Michael McKernan also chipped in with 3 points.

The result means it will be Tyrone who will have to recover in time to play Donegal in next Sunday afternoon’s Ulster Championship Semi-Final at Celtic Park.

That game starts at 2pm and there will be live match coverage on Highland Radio.

 

 

