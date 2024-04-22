Derry take much needed win against St Pats – Report & Reaction

Derry City bounced back from last Friday’s defeat to Shamrock Rovers to take a much needed win on Monday night, beating St Patrick’s Athletic 3-1.

Martin Holmes reports from The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium for Highland Radio Sport:

The victory was the second in six games for the Candystrips who are tied for second place in the Premier Division with Shamrock Rovers on 19pts.

They trial the leaders Shelbourne by three points but Rovers do have a game in hand on the sides around them.

In the big top of the table Dublin derby clash Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers finished scoreless 0-0.

In the other derby of the night, Sligo Rovers and Galway United would also finish nil nil at The Showgrounds.

From Derry’s point of view, it was a big three points and manager Ruaidhri Higgins was pleased to get back winning matches again: