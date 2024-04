This week on the DL Debate – Brendan Devenney recaps Donegal’s emphatic victory over Derry and Tyrone’s win against Cavan with former Donegal player Kevin Cassidy and Cahair O’Kane of The Irish News, plus Niall Cleary talks Hurling and ways up Donegal’s performances in the Nicky Rackard Cup.

