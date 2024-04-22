Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DMRT issue statement relating fatal hill walking incident in Dunlewey


Donegal Mountain Rescue have issued a statement in relation to a rescue in which a man believed to be from Derry lost his life.

The team were tasked at around 1:25pm on Saturday afternoon by AGS Galway to Poison Glenn.

It was then established there had been a catastrophic event involving two climbers, one of which had passed away.

The Rescue 118 helicopter was also tasked to extract and airlift the casualty to Letterkenny university hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The team then carried out a complex recovery of the body of the man who passed away.

They were stood down just before 11pm that night.

The DMRT have extended their condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

