Dooher knows that Donegal will be a formidable challenge next weekend

Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher was hugely impressed by the Donegal display against Derry and knows his side will have to be at their very best to compete against the Jim McGuinness managed side in next weekend’s Ulster SFC semi-final clash in Celtic Park in Derry.

Tyrone beat Cavan at Breffni Park on Sunday, eventually running out winners by a single point on a scoreline of 1-23 to 3-16 after extra-time to book their semi-final place.

Dooher gave this reaction afterwards:

The other semi-final will see Armagh facing Down.