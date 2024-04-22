Over 4,300 appointments cancelled at LUH last year



Sinn Fein has branded over 4,300 hospital appointment cancellations last year in Letterkenny as unacceptable.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says issues surrounding bed availability and Emergency Department pressure at Letterkenny University Hospital is making waiting lists longer.

Last week the Party’s leader called out 800 chemotherapy appointments for children that were cancelled, however it was disputed by Children’s Health Ireland.

Deputy MacLochainn says action must be taken to alleviate pressures faced by hospitals in Ireland & it’s his belief that the dispute was not representative of the lives experience of parents of children who are living with cancer: