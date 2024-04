A number of fines were issued at Garda checkpoints in Muff and St. Johnston this morning for failing to display ‘N’ plates and to wear seatbelts.

A car was also seized from a learner driver traveling alone with an expired learner permit.

Gardaí assisted by Revenue and Social Welfare Enforcement Officers, are reminding learner drivers that it is against the law to get behind the wheel without a person who has held a full valid licence for at least two years.